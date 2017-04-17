ANATHEMA ANNOUNCE FIRST NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES IN SUPPORT OF THE OPTIMIST (JUNE 9, KSCOPE)

April 17, 2017, Liverpool, UK ? Anathema, who recently revealed the new song ? Sprinfield ? (https://youtu.be/8y1ROzCUpbU) , from the band?s forthcoming album, The Optimist (June 9, Kscope), are now thrilled to announce their first North American dates since 2014.

The nine dates, which kick off on Aug. 16 in Baltimore, include stops in New York, Chicago and a trio of Canadian dates.

“Touring the U.S. and Canada is always a fantastic privilege,? said guitar player Daniel Cavanagh. ?These countries have been the birthplace of some of the most revered recording artists of all time. We are delighted to visit the east coast and we promise to visit the west coast, following up soon. Our new album, The Optimist, is set in America. It will be a blast! ”

Tour dates:

August 16 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

August 17 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

August 18 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

August 19 Quebec, QC Saile Multi

August 20 Montreal, QC Astral

August 21 Toronto, ON Opera House

August 23 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

August 24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

August 25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Tickets are available this Friday, April 21, for more details please visit facebook.com/anathemamusic.

Anathema, led by brothers Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh, along with drummer John Douglas, singer Lee Douglas, bassist Jamie Cavanagh and drummer/keyboardist Daniel Cardoso began recording The Optimist in the winter of 2016 at Attica Audio in Donegal, Ireland and then finished at Castle Of Doom studios in Glasgow with producer Tony Doogan (Mogwai, Belle & Sebastian, Super Furry Animals) at the helm and was mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.