BLACKENED DEATH METAL BAND, NEVALRA, SIGNS WORLDWIDE DEAL WITH EXTREME MANAGEMENT GROUP

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings of Saturn, and more, is proud to announce the partnership with blackened death metalers NEVALRA. NEVALRA started in 2013 as multi-instrumentalist Scott Eames’ studio project. As things progressed, NEVALRA grew from a one man band to a full lineup; thus bringing NEVALRA out of the studio, and to the stage. In late 2013, the band released their debut single “VRIL” followed by a series of promo singles entitled “Terror Throne” (via Lyric Video), “Descend & Die” (via Music Video) & “Groom Lake” (via Lyric Video). All singles were combined into the EP release “The Black Flame”; which was included at #6 on MetalSucks.net TOP Metal Albums of 2015 among the likes of Lamb of God, the Black Dahlia Murder, August Burns Red, Abigail Williams & others. NEVALRA has been tackling a relentless Tour schedule ever since. NEVALRA is currently endorsed by B.C. Rich Guitars, Randall Amps, EMG Pickups, and Spectraflex Cables; home of the Scott Eames signature “Terror Flex” guitar cable. NEVALRA is hard at work on their upcoming full-length major label debut.

The band had the following to say about partnering with Extreme Management Group:

? It is an more than an honor to unite with Extreme Management Group, Inc. NEVALRA looks forward to a exceptionally busy, hard working & successful partnership. Great things are anticipated as we join forces with Extreme Management Group. We feel a great satisfaction in knowing NEVALRA is in good hands.?

EMG said, “Scott Eames and Nevalra has done a ton of work getting themselves to this point. We intend to make that hard work count. Expect big things to come from NEVALRA and Extreme Management Group.”

