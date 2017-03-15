TOXIC HOLOCAUST And GATECREEPER To Kick Off North American Tour Supporting Nails TOMORROW!

Oregon-based punk thrashers TOXIC HOLOCAUST and their Arizona-based, classic death metal labelmates GATECREEPER will kick off their long-awaited North American live takeover supporting Nails this week. The tour will commence on March 16th in Orlando, Florida and ravage eighteen cities through April 2nd in Los Angeles, California. See all confirmed dates below.

TOXIC HOLOCAUST And GATECREEPER w/ Nails:

3/16/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

3/17/2017 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

3/18/2017 Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

3/19/2017 Rock & Roll Hotel – Washington, DC

3/20/2017 Broadberry – Richmond, VA

3/21/2017 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

3/22/2017 Music Hall Of Williamsburg – New York City, NY

3/23/2017 Middle East (Downstairs) – Boston, MA

3/24/2017 Foufounes Electriques – Montréal, QC

3/25/2017 Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

3/26/2017 Magic Stick – Detroit, MI

3/27/2017 Park Street – Columbus, OH

3/28/2017 Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

3/29/2017 Neumos – Seattle, WA

3/30/2017 Analog Theater – Portland, OR

3/31/2017 New Parish – Oakland, CA

4/01/2017 The Hi Hat – Los Angeles, CA

4/02/2017 The Hi Hat – Los Angeles, CA

TOXIC HOLOCAUST released their most recent full-length release, Chemistry of Consciousness, via Relapse in 2013. Crowned, “…one of thrash’s most exciting modern bands,” by Loudwire, “…the aural equivalent of a cobra with a chest tattoo of a double helix and syringes for fangs getting ready to strike amidst two flesh-like walls of anxious, bloodshot eyes…,” by MetalSucks,” and a, “bottled up riot distilled into musical form,” by Metal Injection,” Chemistry Of Consciousness continues to dehydrate the masses with a platter that pays tribute to the likes of Anti-Cimex, Warfare, Infernal Majesty, GBH, Discharge, Autopsy and Chaos UK without replicating them.

GATECREEPER will be touring in support of their Sonoran Depravation full-length released via Relapse Records last October. Produced by Ryan Bram at Homewrecker Studios and mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Nails, Black Breath) at God City Studios, the record tears and chugs through more than thirty minutes of crusty, doom-soaked death metal at its most infectious and uncompromising with a massive sound that calls to mind the classic Swedish buzz-saw attack of Dismember and Grave mixed with the impeccable groove of Obituary and Bolt Thrower.

Pitchfork notes of the offering, “Arizona’s GATECREEPER stand out not by aping one particular style of death metal, but by acting as a polyglot of various classic bands. Sonoran Depravation is their unwavering debut LP.” Cvlt Nation calls Sonoran Depravation, “a death metal masterwork that will begin carving GATECREEPER a place into the same pantheon from which they draw influence: bear witness and headbang with awe,” while Noisey writes, “the nine-song album reflects the prickly intermingling of genres and cities, raw with emotion and a pervasive ferocity. Unlike bands like Power Trip or Xibalba, whose sound clearly melds thrash and punk, GATECREEPER’s approach on tracks like ‘Sterilizing’ or highlight ‘Stronghold’ emphasize death metal as a primary style.”