PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 Announces Full Lineup With Appearances By King Diamond, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sleep, Melvins, Gojira, Neurosis, Ace Frehley, Swans, Pelican, Corrosion Of Conformity And Many More; Tickets On Sale Now!
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 – set to take place from August 18th through August 20th, 2017 with a pre-party August 17th at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada – confirms the full lineup of the annual gala.
The event includes exclusive 2017 US appearances by King Diamond performing the landmark Abigail release in its entirety, French progressive rock unit Magma, black metallers Abbath led by former Immortal guitarist/vocalist Abbath Doom Occulta, and cult stoner/desert rock unit Slo Burn fronted by Kyuss’ John Garcia. Additionally, Mulatu Astatke, the father of Ethio-jazz, will be making his west of Chicago exclusive appearance while Manilla Road, who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary, will perform their classic Crystal Logic in its entirety as a worldwide exclusive for PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 .
Previously unannounced lineup additions include (alphabetically): Ace Frehley, Black Anvil, Blood Ceremony, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Celeste, Cirith Ungol, Cloud Catcher, Conan, Corrosion Of Conformity featuring Pepper Keenan, Diamond Head, Earthless, Eternal Tapestry, Fister, GEQ, Gojira, Gost, Graf Orlock, Heavy Temple, Laura Pleasants & Special Guests, Mothership, Mouth Of The Architect, Mustard Gas & Roses, Pentagram, Psychic TV, The Rods, Ruby The Hatchet, Sasquatch, Saturndust (AKA Flights), Sleep, Sons Of Otis, Toke, Urchin, Usnea, Yawning Man, Year Of The Cobra, and Youngblood Supercult making PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 a legendary event-in-the-making and one not to be missed! See the complete lineup below.
Payment options for PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 are available through Affirm, with immediate delivery of tickets.
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 Lineup (alphabetical):
Abbath
Ace Frehley
Black Anvil
Blood Ceremony
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Buzzov*en
Carcass
Celeste
Chelsea Wolfe
Cirith Ungol
Cloud Catcher
Code Orange
Conan
Corrosion Of Conformity
Cough
Cult Leader
Cult Of Luna With Julie Christmas
Diamondhead
Domkraft
Earthless
Elephant Tree (Aka Flights)
Eternal Tapestry
Fister
Floorian
Gatecreeper
GEQ
Gojira
Gost
Graf Orlock
Heavy Temple
Hollow Leg
Inter Arma
Khemmis
King Diamond
Laura Pleasants & Special Guests
Magma
Manilla Road
Merlin
Minsk
Morne
Mothership
Mouth Of The Architect
Mulatu Astatke
Murder City Devils
Mustard Gas & Roses
Myrkur
Neurosis
North
Oathbreaker
Pelican
Pentagram
Psychic TV
The Rods
Ruby The Hatchet
Sasquatch
Saturndust (AKA Flights)
Sleep
Slo Burn
Slomatics
Snail
Sons Of Otis
Sumac
Summoner
Swans
The Skull
Toke
Urchin
Usnea
Vhol
Weedeater
Windhand
Wizard Rifle
Wolves In The Throne Room
Yawning Man
Year Of The Cobra
Youngblood Supercult
Zeal & Ardor