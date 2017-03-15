PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 Announces Full Lineup With Appearances By King Diamond, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sleep, Melvins, Gojira, Neurosis, Ace Frehley, Swans, Pelican, Corrosion Of Conformity And Many More; Tickets On Sale Now!

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 – set to take place from August 18th through August 20th, 2017 with a pre-party August 17th at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada – confirms the full lineup of the annual gala.

The event includes exclusive 2017 US appearances by King Diamond performing the landmark Abigail release in its entirety, French progressive rock unit Magma, black metallers Abbath led by former Immortal guitarist/vocalist Abbath Doom Occulta, and cult stoner/desert rock unit Slo Burn fronted by Kyuss’ John Garcia. Additionally, Mulatu Astatke, the father of Ethio-jazz, will be making his west of Chicago exclusive appearance while Manilla Road, who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary, will perform their classic Crystal Logic in its entirety as a worldwide exclusive for PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 .

Previously unannounced lineup additions include (alphabetically): Ace Frehley, Black Anvil, Blood Ceremony, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Celeste, Cirith Ungol, Cloud Catcher, Conan, Corrosion Of Conformity featuring Pepper Keenan, Diamond Head, Earthless, Eternal Tapestry, Fister, GEQ, Gojira, Gost, Graf Orlock, Heavy Temple, Laura Pleasants & Special Guests, Mothership, Mouth Of The Architect, Mustard Gas & Roses, Pentagram, Psychic TV, The Rods, Ruby The Hatchet, Sasquatch, Saturndust (AKA Flights), Sleep, Sons Of Otis, Toke, Urchin, Usnea, Yawning Man, Year Of The Cobra, and Youngblood Supercult making PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 a legendary event-in-the-making and one not to be missed! See the complete lineup below.

Payment options for PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 are available through Affirm, with immediate delivery of tickets.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 Lineup (alphabetical):

Abbath

Ace Frehley

Black Anvil

Blood Ceremony

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Buzzov*en

Carcass

Celeste

Chelsea Wolfe

Cirith Ungol

Cloud Catcher

Code Orange

Conan

Corrosion Of Conformity

Cough

Cult Leader

Cult Of Luna With Julie Christmas

Diamondhead

Domkraft

Earthless

Elephant Tree (Aka Flights)

Eternal Tapestry

Fister

Floorian

Gatecreeper

GEQ

Gojira

Gost

Graf Orlock

Heavy Temple

Hollow Leg

Inter Arma

Khemmis

King Diamond

Laura Pleasants & Special Guests

Magma

Manilla Road

Merlin

Minsk

Morne

Mothership

Mouth Of The Architect

Mulatu Astatke

Murder City Devils

Mustard Gas & Roses

Myrkur

Neurosis

North

Oathbreaker

Pelican

Pentagram

Psychic TV

The Rods

Ruby The Hatchet

Sasquatch

Saturndust (AKA Flights)

Sleep

Slo Burn

Slomatics

Snail

Sons Of Otis

Sumac

Summoner

Swans

The Skull

Toke

Urchin

Usnea

Vhol

Weedeater

Windhand

Wizard Rifle

Wolves In The Throne Room

Yawning Man

Year Of The Cobra

Youngblood Supercult

Zeal & Ardor