MAYHEM: Black Metal Legends Prepare For European Takeover; Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII To Commence March 24th

“MAYHEM are a band that remind us of the power of the live concert experience, morphing concert into macabre ceremony… ” – BeatRoute

Norwegian black metal icons MAYHEM are commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with a worldwide live takeover performing the monumental record in its entirety. The band recently wrapped up their critically-lauded Purgatorium Americæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour with support from Black Anvil and Inquisition and will return to the road for a near-month-long European jaunt.

Set to commence on March 24th in Karlstad, Sweden and run through April 16th in Munich, Germany, the Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour includes stops at the Vienna Metal Meeting and Dark Easter Metal Meeting. Support will be provided by Dragged Into Sunlight on select dates. See all confirmed dates below.

“MAYHEM brings De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas to Europe once again,” comments the band. “After hugely successful tours in South and North America, several festival shows, as well as a short tour in France, Netherlands, and Poland last year, the band now embark on a longer European run. In addition to main support Dragged Into Sunlight, who will be present for most of the shows, other local supports have been specially selected to ensure the right atmosphere.”

MAYHEM Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII:

3/24/2017 Nojesfabrieken – Karlstad, SE *

3/25/2017 En Arena – Stockholm, SE *

3/26/2017 Amager Bio – Copenhagen, DK *

3/27/2017 Train – Aarhus, DK *

3/28/2017 Patronaat – Haarlem, NL *

3/29/2017 Electric Ballroom – London, UK *

3/30/2017 Club Academy – Manchester, UK *

3/31/2017 Academy – Dublin, IE *

4/01/2017 Barrowland (Lords Of The Land) – Glasgow, UK *

4/03/2017 L’Empreint – Savigny-le-Temple, FR *

4/04/2017 CCO – Lyon, FR

4/05/2017 Les Docks – Lausanne, CH *

4/06/2017 Live Club – Milan, IT *

4/07/2017 Mostovna – Nova Gorica, SI *

4/08/2017 Arena (Vienna Metal Meeting) – Vienna, AT *

4/09/2017 Vintage Club – Zagreb, HR

4/10/2017 Dom Omladine – Belgrade, RS

4/11/2017 Mixtape 5 – Sofia, BG

4/12/2017 Club Rockstadt – Brasov, RO

4/13/2017 Fuzz Club – Athens, GR

4/15/2017 Durer Kert – Budapest, HU

4/16/2017 Backstage (Dark Easter Metal Meeting) – Munich, DE

* w/ Dragged Into Sunlight

MAYHEM recently self-released De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden in 2015 during the band’s headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked MAYHEM’s first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production, and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered), as well as digitally.