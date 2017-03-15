BEHEMOTH To Spread The Apocalypse This Summer Supporting Slayer And Lamb Of God On North American Tour

There are many perilous ways one can spend time off – volcano-boarding down Cerro Negro, Nicaragua’s active volcano, or maybe bungee jumping from a helicopter over the bubbling crater of Chile’s Villarrica volcano. How about a visit to Sao Paulo’s Snake Island, home of some four-thousand golden lancehead vipers whose venom can melt human flesh, or shark diving without a cage in South Africa. But nothing is quite as hazardous or risky as a night in the pit at a Slayer concert. Add to that the ferociousness of Lamb Of God and BEHEMOTH, and you’ve got a Satan-approved triple bill of Biblical proportions.

The six-week expedition will rage across North America beginning July 12th in Bemidji, Minnesota, winding up in Phoenix, Arizona on August 20th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd. Log on to www.slayer.net/tour for all purchasing details.

Slayer’s Kerry King comments:”As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metalheads will be bragging about if you miss it! It’s not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start. That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends — bands as well as fanatical fans! Let the festivities begin!!”

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe comments:”It’s been a while since we’ve toured with the almighty Slayer, and even longer since we’ve hit the road with our friends in BEHEMOTH. I can’t wait! This tour is gonna be the feel-good event of the Summer. The gigs are gonna be like the Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love in ’67! Ok, so that’s complete bullshit. It’s gonna be absolutely nothing like that, so don’t show up with flowers in your hair looking for free hugs or anything stupid like that. It will definitely be a good fucking time though — as long as your definition of a good time means brutal, caustic, and hideously loud music. See ya there!”

BEHEMOTH’s Adam “Nergal” Darski comments:”It is with the utmost pride we are announcing the Slayer, Lamb Of God, and BEHEMOTH Summer tour! We are beyond excited to be joining this bill with these living legends and our friends one more time! We are also stoked about coming back to North American shores for the last time before kicking off the next album cycle. Come and join this extreme metal feast with us!”

BEHEMOTH w/ Slayer, Lamb Of God:

7/12/2017 Sanford Center – Bemidji, MN

7/16/2017 Chicago Open Air Festival – Toyota Park @ Chicago, IL

7/18/2017 Express Live! – Columbus, OH

7/20/2017 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

7/21/2017 St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

7/23/2017 Electric Factory Outdoors – Philadelphia, PA

7/25/2017 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

7/27/2017 Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

7/28/2017 Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

7/30/2017 Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN

8/01/2017 Providence Medical Center Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

8/02/2017 1st Bank Center – Denver, CO

8/04/2017 The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

8/05/2017 The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

8/09/2017 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

8/11/2017 The Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR

8/12/2017 WaMu Theatre – Seattle, WA

8/14/2017 Encana Events Center – Dawson Creek, BC

8/15/2017 SMS Equipment Stadium – Fort McMurray, AB

8/17/2017 KettleHouse Amphitheater – Missoula, MT

8/19/2017 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

8/20/2017 Comerica Theatre – Phoenix, AZ