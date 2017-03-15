Avatar Debut “New Land” Music Video

FIVE ASTRONOMERS DISCOVER 7 EARTH-SIZED PLANETS ORBITING NEARBY STAR!

THE SOVEREIGN HOLY KINGDOM OF AVATAR COUNTRY TO SEND A MANNED MISSION TO THE ?NEW LAND?

Avatar of Sweden have released a statement on the recent discovery of TRAPPIST-1, also designated as 2MASS J23062928-0502285. The band plans to visit the newly named solar system immediately. “The ?new land? mission will focus primarily on finding life and sustainable living conditions,? says His Royal Majesty King Kungen. “Secondly we will look for harvestable resources such as various types of metal, lead, copper, zinc, thrash, death… that sort of thing. How do I turn this off? I’m thirsty! Where is my mead? And where are your pants? Wait, is this thing still recording?!”

As of today, it has been reported that the dwarf star has been shown to host seven terrestrial planets, a larger number than detected in any other planetary system. ?The mission will be aired LIVE on Avatar Country state television, KTV (Kungliga Television). For people abroad, unable to watch the event as it is happening, a summary can be seen above on AvatarVEVO today. Glory to Avatar Country! Glory to our King!?

Upon mission completion, AVATAR will return to earth to embark on a North American tour supporting IN THIS MOMENT and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE on the aptly named ‘Half God Half Devil’ Tour. The tour begins Friday, April 7 at Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Eagles Ballroom and then continues through mid-May. One off shows will be announced soon.

“We’ve got many friends in the United States nowadays and we feel like making some new ones,” says frontman Johannes Eckerström. “We are grateful for this opportunity to hit the road. I believe this will not only be a chance to meet all our faithful Avatar Country-citizens once again, but I think there will be a busy day on our embassy following this.”

“It’s funny that the one I look forward to the most to perform in front of this time is YOU, who won’t be reading this as you don’t know who we are yet. Boy, oh boy are you in for a treat… It’s on.”

AVATAR will also make appearances at a number of highly coveted hard rock festivals, including Chicago’s Chicago Open Air (Saturday, July 15), France’s HELLFEST (Friday, June 16) and Belgium’s Graspop (Saturday, June 17).

Apr. 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Apr. 08 – Green Bay, WI – The Sandlot

Apr. 09 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

Apr. 11 – Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium/Underground

Apr. 12 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theater – The Midland

Apr. 13 – Springfield, MO – The Regency*

Apr. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room – Old National Centre

Apr. 15 – Columbus, OH – Express Live

Apr. 16 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Apr. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Apr. 19 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

Apr. 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus*

Apr. 21 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

Apr. 22 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Apr. 23 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Apr. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Apr. 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 27 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom*

Apr. 28 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven

May 02 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

May 03 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

May 05 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium