BLOOD, LUST, DEATH TOUR DOMINATES AFTERSHOCK FEATURING DOPE, SEPTEMBER MOURNING

EDSEL DOPE RETURNS TO AFTERSHOCK IN MERRIAM, KANSAS AFTER HIS SOLD OUT REUNION TOUR IN OCTOBER 2016. THE CROWD WAS VERY WELL BEHAVED AND VERY NICE. AFTERSHOCK PROVIDING AN ABUNDANCE OF ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR BUCK , FOR SURE. DOPE ON THEIR BLOOD, LUST, DEATH TOUR 2017 CERTAINLY PACKED A PUNCH FOR A NIGHT MIXED WITH INDUSTRIAL METAL, GOTH, DRINKS AND GOOD TIMES. RETURNING AS WELL COMBICHRIST, DAVEY SUICIDE, SEPTEMBER MOURNING, IN THE SHADOW AND DYING BREED AND WAKING THE SLEEPER.

