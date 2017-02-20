RIVERS OF NIHIL To Begin US Tour With Darkest Hour This Weekend

Pennsylvania progressive death metal unit RIVERS OF NIHIL will begin a month-long US tour tomorrow supporting Darkest Hour. The MetalSucks-sponsored journey will commence February 18th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and run through March 21st in Cincinnati, Ohio. Additional support will be provided by Ringworm as well as Rotten Sound and labelmates Tombs on select dates.

RIVERS OF NIHIL w/ Darkest Hour, Ringworm, Rotten Sound:

2/18/2017 Diesel – Pittsburgh, PA

2/19/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH

2/20/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA *RIVERS OF NIHIL only

2/21/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – New York, NY

2/22/2017 New Dodge Tavern – Detroit, MI

2/23/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL

2/24/2017 The Metal Grill – Milwaukee, WI

2/25/2017 The Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

2/26/2017 The Riot Room – Kansas City, MO

2/29/2017 Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO

3/01/2017 Metro Bar – Salt Lake City, UT

3/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

w/ Darkest Hour, Ringworm, Tombs:

3/04/2017 Jub Jub’s – Reno, NV

3/05/2017 Analog Theater – Portland, OR

3/06/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

3/08/2017 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

3/09/2017 Colonial Theater – Sacramento, CA

3/10/2017 The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

3/11/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

3/12/2017 Club Red – Mesa, AZ

3/13/2017 Club XS – Tucson, AZ

3/14/2017 Blu Phoenix Venue – Albuquerque, NM

3/15/2017 Backstage – Lubbock, TX

3/16/2017 Grizzly Hall – Austin, TX

3/17/2017 White Oak – Houston, TX

3/18/2017 The Korova – San Antonio, TX

3/19/2017 Gas Monkey – Dallas, TX

3/21/2017 Northside Yacht Club – Cincinnati, OH

RIVERS OF NIHIL continues to tour in support of their Monarchy full-length, released last year via Metal Blade Records. Monarchy picks up where the seasonal concept that began with Spring on the band’s debut, The Conscious Seed Of Light, left off, this time, welcoming the oppressive Summer heat. Said primary lyricist Adam Biggs, “The Earth has been transformed into a vast desert wasteland, where after aeons of lifelessness, new beings begin to take shape and begin their journey as shepherds of the planet. But after a while, a class system forms from a sun-worshiping religious dictatorship, and these beings start to lose their way. Only the guidance of an ancient earthly force can help them save themselves as well the planet.”

“Monarchy is not only their darkest record to date,” said Outburn of the release, “but their most dynamic, atmospheric, and powerful.” Metal Injection concurred calling it an, “excellent slice of technical death metal… With Monarchy, RIVERS OF NIHIL have evolved into a monster.” Heavy Blog Is Heavy gushed, “Monarchy is the gold standard for extreme, technical, progressive, and passionate death metal right now, and it probably won’t change any time soon,” while No Clean Singing crowned Monarchy, “a pinnacle of the band’s union of atmospheric and progressive aims.” Added The Sludgelord, “It has everything which makes tech death great and offers a total listening experience to the casual or dedicated fan. A musical tour de force.”