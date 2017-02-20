MAYHEM: Norwegian Black Metal Icons Wrap Up North American Tour; Band Readies For European Takeover

Norwegian black metal icons MAYHEM are commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with a worldwide live takeover performing the monumental record in its entirety. The band is currently wrapping up their critically-lauded Purgatorium Americæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour with support from Black Anvil and Inquisition, with their final two performances – February 19th at the Gramercy Theater in New York, New York and a very special, intimate MAYHEM-only appearance on February 20th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York – now sold out.

Following a short break, MAYHEM will return to the road for a near-month-long European jaunt. Set to commence on March 24th in Karlstad, Sweden and run through April 16th in Munich, Germany, the Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII tour includes stops at the Vienna Metal Meeting and Dark Easter Metal Meeting. Support will be provided by Dragged Into Sunlight on select dates. See all confirmed dates below.

MAYHEM Purgatorium Americæ Septentrionalis MMXVII w/ Black Anvil, Inquisition [remaining dates]:

2/16/2017 Theatre Of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA [tickets]

2/17/2017 The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY [tickets]

2/18/2017 Royale – Boston, MA [tickets]

2/19/2017 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY SOLD OUT

2/20/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY * MAYHEM Only, SOLD OUT

End Tour

Purgatorium Europæ Septentrionalis MMXVII:

3/24/2017 Nojesfabrieken – Karlstad, SE *

3/25/2017 En Arena – Stockholm, SE *

3/26/2017 Amager Bio – Copenhagen, DK *

3/27/2017 Train – Aarhus, DK *

3/28/2017 Patronaat – Haarlem, NL *

3/29/2017 Electric Ballroom – London, UK *

3/30/2017 Club Academy – Manchester, UK *

3/31/2017 Academy – Dublin, IE *

4/01/2017 Barrowland (Lords Of The Land) – Glasgow, UK*

4/03/2017 L’Empreint – Savigny-le-Temple, FR *

4/04/2017 CCO – Lyon, FR

4/05/2017 Les Docks – Lausanne, CH *

4/06/2017 Live Club – Milan, IT *

4/07/2017 Mostovna – Nova Gorica, SI *

4/08/2017 Arena (Vienna Metal Meeting) – Vienna, AT *

4/09/2017 Vintage Club – Zagreb, HR

4/10/2017 Dom Omladine – Belgrade, RS

4/11/2017 Mixtape 5 – Sofia, BG

4/12/2017 Club Rockstadt – Brasov, RO

4/13/2017 Fuzz Club – Athens, GR

4/15/2017 Durer Kert – Budapest, HU

4/16/2017 Backstage (Dark Easter Metal Meeting) – Munich, DE

* w/ Dragged Into Sunlight

MAYHEM recently self-released De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden in 2015 during the band’s headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked MAYHEM’s first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production, and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered),as well as digitally.

“As the stage was lit a deep shade of purple, the eeriness and sinister energy promptly filled the Social Hall. Once all the instrumentalists of MAYHEM were on stage, the crowd rapturously responded with howls of ‘Fucking Mayhem!’ and the sold-out crowd wouldn’t relent even in the end. A known showman, Attila Csihar made a rather chaotic entrance and made it impossible to be distracted during the performance.” – Heathen Harvest

“Frontman Attila Csihar put on amazing performance as frontman, laying down some of most depraved and unique screams I’ve heard in a while… Legendary extreme metal drummer Hellhammer breathed new life into each song, increasing the tempo and adding more chaos and complexity to the original drum parts that he recorded… MAYHEM put their all into it and as ominously as they appeared on stage, they exited off in similar fashion, regressing into the void of the pitch-black stage. Fans wanted more…” – Metal Assault