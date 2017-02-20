GHOUL: Creepsylvanian Masked Misfits To Devour The Dead Across The UK And Europe On Tour

The Creepsylvanian masked misfits in GHOUL will devour the dead overseas on a near-two-week tour next week. Slated to commence on February 25th, GHOUL will feast on the entrails of the deceased though the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Austria, with an included stop in The Netherlands for an appearance at the Netherlands Death Fest.

Proclaims Digestor of the band’s latest incursion: “We are excited to travel once again through the socialist hellscapes of Europe. Cinch up your dirndles and prepare yourself for the impending bloodbath, you sausage eating noodnicks. GHOUL is coming and we can’t be reasoned with!”

GHOUL:

2/25/2017 Northumbria University – Newcastle, UK

2/26/2017 The Audio – Glasgow, UK

2/27/2017 The Doghouse – Nottingham, UK

2/28/2017 Temple Of Boom – Leeds, UK

3/01/2017 Underworld – London, UK

3/02/2017 Het Bos – Antwerpen, BE

3/03-05/2017 Netherlands Death Fest – Tilburg, NL

3/06/2017 Goldgrube – Kassel, DE

3/07/2017 Ciemna Strona Miasta – Wroclaw, PL

3/08/2017 Chemiefabrik – Dresden, DE

3/09/2017 Viper Room- Wien, AU

3/12/2017 Bastard Club – Osnabrück, DE

GHOUL continues to tour in support of their delightfully deviant Dungeon Bastards studio offering. Released via Tankcrimes in July 2016, the record consumed Billboard Charts upon its first week of release debuting at #11 on the Heatseekers Chart, #13 on the Top Vinyl Albums Chart, #13 on the Hard Rock Chart, and #27 on the Independent Albums Chart. The band also earned prime spots on year end lists globally including the #19 position of Decibel’s Top 40 Albums Of 2016, the revered rag issuing of the album, “For those who lived through Nancy and Ronald, S.O.D. and D.R.I. GHOUL’s sound is like finding a shoebox of discontinued candy, all of it fresh to eat. That said, the gonzo midnight movie vibe and cartoonish energy on Dungeon Bastards perfectly articulates the apocalyptic anxiety that we’re all sharing in 2016.” Additionally, Loudwire – who earlier in the year voted Dungeon Bastards among its Best Metal Albums Of 2016 So Far – placed “Ghoulunatics” at the #12 spot of their Best Metal Songs Of 2016 poll. Elsewhere, GHOUL secured the #5 position of Metal Sucks’ Best Band Masks survey while LA Weekly included the band in their list of Best Concert Photos Of 2016 proving team GHOUL are not only maniacal thrashers but they’re good looking too.

Dungeon Bastards was captured and mixed by Scott Evans (Kowloon Walled City) at Antisleep Studios in Oakland, mastered by Dan Randall (Impaled, Annihilation Time, Fucked Up, Necrot) at Mammoth Sound in San Francisco, and wields eleven hemorrhage-inducing tracks of the band’s now-patented Creepsylvanian splatterthrash.

Dungeon Bastards is out now on CD and digital formats as well as slime green and blood red vinyl with a gatefold jacket that opens into the Dungeon Bastards board game. Players take turns advancing through a Creepsylvanian map; the first one to get to end of the map and jump the Wall Of Death wins.

“Dungeon Bastards isn’t just GHOUL’s finest album to date – it’s one of 2016’s strongest albums to date, a pipe bomb hybrid of thrash, death metal, and hardcore that is effortlessly aggro and fun. Dungeon Bastards is the kind of record that will have you looking cockeyed at anyone who claims not to like it.” – MetalSucks

“Infused with the savage technicality of thrash behemoths and legendary crossover beasts such as Blind Illusion and Attitude, the energy and power of early Death and Sodom and the morbid humours of GWAR, GHOUL’s lifelong mission has taken another crucial step toward world domination. Thrashing time is here.” – Mass Movement

“The production here is crisp and choppy and adds to the fun of this release… add in the sing-a-long choruses and you have a pretty beaking cool release. 7 Fucking Pecks” — Decibel’s For Those About To Squawk column

“…the best thing GHOUL has put out to date.” – Ave Noctum