POP EVIL VISIT ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

Michigan act POP EVIL took time out of their tour schedule to visit with some special fans at St. Jude Children?s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee recently. The band was invited by the hospital as part of Music Gives to St. Jude Kids, an initiative that mobilizes the music community ? artists, fans, corporate partners and sponsors ? to join in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children?s Research Hospital®.

?Playing for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was a career highlight,? says Pop Evil frontman Leigh Kakaty. ?Whenever you can help bring inspiration and positivity to children in need it makes it all worthwhile. Being able to bring smiles to both the kids and their families was humbling and something we hope we can do more of in the future.?

The band performed some of their biggest hits like ?Footsteps,? and ?Take It All.? Video of each performance can be seen below. Bassist Matt DiRito adds, “It has been such an honor to be able to work hand in hand with the staff and families at St Jude. Those kids have touched our lives in a way that is so incredibly powerful and different from anything we have experienced in our travels across the world.”

To donate to St. Jude, click here.

POP EVIL is currently in the last few weeks on their headlining tour, “ROCK ‘N’ ROLL NOW TOUR: RIGHT NOW,” with support from Badflower. The band recently spoke to LOUDWIRE about the tour, their ten years since their first record contract and plans for a new record.

Pop Evil are enjoying more success at radio. Their current single, “If Only For Now” is currently Top 15 and climbing. Be sure to find drummer Hayley Cramer is also featured in the February 2017 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine.

Remaining Tour Dates:

2/16/2017 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

2/17/2017 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

2/18/2017 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

2/19/2017 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

2/22/2017 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

2/23/2017 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids Theatre

2/24/2017 Detroit, MI Fillmore

2/25/2017 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

2/26/2017 Marie, MI Dreammakers Theater