GOATWHORE To Take Part In Metal Blade Records’ 35th Anniversary Tour Followed By Spring Trek With Amon Amarth

New Orleans’ GOATWHORE will return to the road later this month as part of Metal Blade Records’ 35th Anniversary Tour alongside labelmates Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, and Necromancing The Stone. The band’s latest trek will stretch from February 21st through March 15thwith various headlining dates scattered throughout. From there, the band will take a short break before joining Amon Amarth for two weeks’ worth of shows from May 1st to May 21st. Due to scheduling conflicts between the two tours, GOATWHORE will not appear on six of the Metal Blade Records’ 35th Anniversary Tour stops. See a full listing of dates below.

GOATWHORE recently completed tracking the follow-to their globally adored Constricting Rage Of The Merciless full-length. Titled Vengeful Ascension, the band’s latest studio offering was captured at

Earth Analog near Champaign, Illinois. Fans will be able to preorder Vengeful Ascension as part of an exclusive bundle only available directly from the band’s merch booth on both tours. The bundle will come with a T-shirt and laminate exclusive to this preorder bundle only. The laminate will contain a special code to input online to have the physical copy of the album ship when released.

GOATWHORE w/ Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, Necromancing The Stone:

2/21/2017 Spirit Hall – Pittsburgh, PA *no Whitechapel, Necromancing The Stone

2/22/2017 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

2/23/2017 Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY * GOATWHORE only

2/24/2017 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

2/26/2017 House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

2/27/2017 The Frequency – Madison, WI * GOATWHORE only

2/28/2017 St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

3/01/2017 Deluxe @ Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

3/02/2017 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

3/03/2017 Montage Music Hall – Rochester, NY * GOATWHORE only

3/04/2017 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

3/05/2017 Riot Room – Kansas City, MO

3/07/2017 Divebar – Las Vegas, NV * no Whitechapel

3/08/2017 Belasco Theater – Los Angeles, CA

3/09/2017 House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

3/10/2017 The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

3/11/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

3/12/2017 The Rock – Tucson, AZ * no Whitechapel

3/14/2017 House Of Blues – Houston, TX

3/15/2017 House Of Blues – Dallas, TX

End Tour

w/ Amon Amarth:

5/01/2017 Vinyl – Pensacola, FL

5/02/2017 Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

5/04/2017 New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN

5/06/2017 The National – Richmond, VA

5/08/2017 TLA – Philadelphia, PA

5/09/2017 College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

5/10/2017 The Paramount – Huntington, NY

5/11/2017 The Garrison – Toronto, ON * GOATWHORE only

5/12/2017 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, MI

5/13/2017 Three Floyds Brewing – Munster, IN

5/16/2017 The Cotillion – Wichita, KS

5/17/2017 Boulder Theatre – Boulder, CO

5/19/2017 Lookout – Omaha, NE * GOATWHORE only

5/19/2017 The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

5/20/2017 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY