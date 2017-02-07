Northern Invasion Daily Band Lineups & Single Day Tickets Announced For May 13 & 14 Festival In Somerset, WI With Soundgarden, Kid Rock, Godsmack, The Offspring & Many More

The single day band lineups have been announced for the third annual Northern Invasion–Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, WI–and single day tickets go on sale next Monday, February 13.

Soundgarden and Kid Rock will headline Northern Invasion 2017, which hosts the biggest rock bands for over twelve hours each day on three stages, and offers a top tier campground experience.

Single day General Admission tickets for Northern Invasion will be available for only $59.50 each beginning Monday, February 13 at Noon Central Time. In addition, a special early bird single day GA ticket will be available for only $50.00, available for purchase beginning today at 5:00 PM Central Time at www.NorthernInvasion.com.

The daily band lineup (subject to change) for Northern Invasion is as follows:

Saturday, May 13: Soundgarden, Godsmack, Bush, The Pretty Reckless, Pierce The Veil, In Flames, Sum 41, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Dillinger Escape Plan, Rival Sons, The Story So Far, I Prevail, Volumes, Attila, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Dorothy, Bleeker, As Lions, Citizen Zero, and more

Sunday, May 14: Kid Rock, The Offspring, Papa Roach, Alter Bridge, Amon Amarth, Opeth, Gojira, Motionless In White, Fozzy, Nothing More, Every Time I Die, Starset, Bad Omens, Radkey, Wage War, Sylar, Badflower, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Charm The Fury, and more

Weekend tickets, as well as hotel, camping and VIP packages are also available for purchase. Available camping packages (RV and tent options for 3 nights) include Groupie, Roadie, Star, and Ultimate Package at Float Rite Park. Hotel packages offered for 3 nights are: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. All camping and hotel packages include a $25 festival merchandise voucher for each person. For details on each package, visit NorthernInvasion.com.

As in the past, General Admission ticket discounts are available for active military through Northern Invasion partner GovX.

Northern Invasion is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and AEG Live and is part of the World’s Loudest Month concert series, which features the biggest names in rock music performing in eight distinct U.S. concert atmospheres in during six consecutive weekends in April, May and June of 2017.

Northern Invasion is supported by our rockin? sponsors: Monster Energy, Zippo, and Pabst Brewing Company. These partners, along with many others, will feature interactive experiences, artist meet & greets, and other unique fan engagement opportunities throughout the festival.

Somerset Amphitheater has been a favorite Midwest music venue since the late ’80s. Located on the Apple River and less than 40 minutes from the Twin Cities, for years it has served as a summer hub for music and camping for those from Minnesota, Wisconsin and beyond.