BERSERKER IV Music Fest Featuring GWAR, Eyehategod, OFF!, Weedeater, The Obsessed, Negative Approach, And More To Commence This April

On April 14-15th 2017, The Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan will play host to the annual BERSERKER music fest. Now in its fourth year, the all-ages, two-day event is a wholly DIY affair founded and organized by Child Bite frontman Shawn Knight and his wife Veronica. This year’s lineup boasts thirty bands on three stages with appearances by internationally touring acts like GWAR, OFF!, Weedeater, The Obsessed, Negative Approach, Brain Tentacles, Child Bite, and more as well as new and established underground artists inlcuding Immortal Bird, Cemetery Piss, Fuck You Pay Me, SNAFU, Artillery Breath, and others. BERSERKER IV also marks the official return of Eyehategod vocalist Mike IX Williams who will front the band for the first time since undergoing a liver transplant this past December.

Limited Advance Weekend Passes: $50 (an $80 value). These special two-day passes include an 18″x24″ screenprinted poster plus a high-quality enamel pin. Limited to 200, less than 100 remain!

Standard Two-Day Pass: $60 *

Single Day Pass: $40 advance / $50 day-of *

*These options will become available once the limited advance weekend passes are sold-out.

Tickets are available online at the official BERSERKER IV website. They are also available

fee-free in-person at The Crofoot box office (Pontiac, MI) and UHF Records (Royal Oak, MI).

Doors open at 6:00pm both days.

BERSERKER IV

April 14-15th, 2017

The Crofoot: 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac, MI

GWAR

EYEHATEGOD

OFF!

Weedeater

The Obsessed

Negative Approach

Brain Tentacles

Blurring

Child Bite

Immortal Bird

Horrible Earth

Cemetery Piss

Fuck You Pay Me

Nightkin

Nuke

Cotton Museum

Against The Grain

Boreworm

Hollow Earth

SNAFU

Artillery Breath

Euphoria

Sunlight’s Bane

Centenary

Night Vapor

Off-Ox

Fell Ruin

Sweat

Law