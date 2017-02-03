SPINEFARM SIGNS HE IS LEGEND

Spinefarm Records is proud to announce that North Carolina’s He Is Legend is the latest addition to the label’s global roster. The band will release its new album and label debut few on April 28.

“We’re very excited to start a new relationship with people who truly understand this band as a whole,” said frontman Schuylar Croom. “It was really important for us to find the proper home for this record after seeing the tremendous response from our fans during the crowdfunding campaign. We truly believe Spinefarm Records is the best possible partner to help us keep that momentum trending in the right direction.

“In our eyes, this is the most important He Is Legend record to date and we’re happy that our friends at Spinefarm are going to help us get this album out to the masses.”

The band will also embark on a slate of headline tour dates in March and will also support Norma Jean.

HE IS LEGEND HEADLINE DATES:

3/01/17 – Nashville, TN – The End

3/02/17 – Athens, AL – El Opry

3/03/17 – Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone

3/04/17 – Little Rock, AK – Vino?s

3/05/15 – Fayetteville, AK – Nomad

3/06/17 – Tulsa, OK – Downtown Lounge

3/08/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Hangar 18

3/09/17 – Spokane, WA – The Pin

WITH NORMA JEAN:

3/10/17 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

3/11/17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/12/17 – Walla Walla – WA

3/14/17 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

3/15/17 – Sacramento, CA – Colonial Theatre

3/16/17 – W. Hollywood, CA – Whiskey A Go Go

3/17/17 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

3/19/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

3/20/17 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

3/22/17 – Denver, CO – The Marquis Theater

3/23/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

3/24/17 – Austin, TX – Grizzly Hall

3/25/17 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

3/26/17 – Grand Prairie, TX – So What?! Music Festival

3/27/17 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

3/28/17 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe?s Oasis

3/29/17 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stacie

HE IS LEGEND HEADLINE DATES:

3/30/17 – Pontiac, MI – The Pike Room

3/31/17 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

4/01/17 – Northampton, PA – The Gin Mill

4/02/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

4/04/17 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

4/05/17 – Johnson City, TN – The Hideaway

4/06/17 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern