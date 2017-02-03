EYEHATEGOD: For The Sick Benefit To Take Place In NOLA This Weekend; Guest Vocalists Announced + Mike IX Williams To Return To The Stage For Berserker IV This Spring

EYEHATEGOD frontman Mike IX Williams successfully underwent a liver transplant last month and continues a slow road to recovery. The IX Lives IX Lives Benefit, set to commence in Williams’ hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana this coming weekend, was organized to help with his mounting medical expenses. The three-day event will take place at Siberia and Poor Boys venues and includes appearances by Crowbar, Superjoint, Goatwhore, Thou, Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, and many more acts bound together for the cause. EYEHATEGOD will close Saturday night’s show with a host of guest singers including Philip H. Anselmo (Superjoint, Down), Ben Falgoust (Goatwhore, Soilent Green), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Brain Tentacles, Corrections House), Hollise Murphy (Fat Stupid Ugly People), Shawn Knight (Child Bite), and more! See the day-to-day lineup below.

Though weekend passes are no longer available, the shows are not sold out. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for each show. Orange amplification has donated a Micro Dark amp with O headphones that will be raffled off along with EYEHATEGOD test presses and other Mike IX memorabilia. Raffle tickets will be sold Friday and Saturday night with winners announced Saturday night before EYEHATEGOD’s set. And don’t miss the crawfish boil on Sunday, courtesy of Billy Bones Seafood Catering!

In related news, Williams will make his return to the stage with EYEHATEGOD for their performance at this year’s Berserker IV Music Fest in Pontiac, Michigan!

Comments Williams: “These past few years have been somewhat of a rough ride for me health wise, but thanks to my super supportive fans, friends, and family, I am finally on the mend and looking forward to the future.”

Cleveland-based merchandising company, IndieMerch has set up a webpage where the official For The Sick Benefit poster, designed by Nate Burns of Revolting Worship, and benefit T-shirt can be purchased, again with all proceeds going directly to Williams. The poster and shirts can be purchased HERE.

IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit:

Friday – February 3rd, 2017

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Crowbar

Goatwhore

Flesh Parade

Somethings Burning

Gristnam

Saturday – February 4th, 2017

Poor Boys (Day Show – Doors 2:00pm; $10)

Thou

Weather Warlock

Mountain Of Wizard

Dummy Dumpster

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Eyehategod

Superjoint

Child Bite

Bower

Bruce Lamont

Fat Stupid Ugly People

Sunday – February 5th, 2017

Poor Boys (Doors: 3:00pm; $10)

Suplecs

Pallbearers

Die Rottz

Classhole

Lethal Aggression

Recluse