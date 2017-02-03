AMON AMARTH Announces US Tour With Goatwhore

After touring the world this past year in support of their latest album, Jomsviking, AMON AMARTH will head back out on the road this spring for a US tour with labelmates Goatwhore! Starting April 30th and running through May 21st, the journey will also see AMON AMARTH making appearances at some of the country’s premier music festivals including: Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Dark Lord Day, Northern Invasion, and Rock On The Range.

AMON AMARTH comments: “United States! We return to your lands this Spring and we will raid and plunder your little cities as we please. For the first time, we will be sailing our longships towards the curious native celebrations called ‘The Loudest Month’ (Welcome To Rockville, Northern Invasion, Carolina Rebellion, and Rock On The Range) where we will sack and burn them to the ground and feast on the spoils. Our good friends in the almighty Goatwhore will be joining us on this voyage on all headlining shows. You have been warned.”

Goatwhore vocalist Ben Falgoust adds: “We are looking forward to hitting the road with AMON AMARTH and playing some raw as fuck metal for you people. Show up with your anger and let’s make some chaos happen. I know you all need to vent some issues. Let’s do it together and crush the opposition.”

AMON AMARTH w/ Goatwhore:

4/30/2017 Welcome To Rockville – Jacksonville, FL *

5/01/2017 Vinyl – Pensacola, FL

5/02/2017 Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

5/04/2017 New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN

5/05/2017 Carolina Rebellion – Charlotte, NC *

5/06/2017 The National – Richmond, VA

5/08/2017 TLA – Philadelphia, PA

5/09/2017 College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

5/10/2017 The Paramount – Huntington, NY

5/12/2017 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, MI

5/13/2017 Dark Lord Day – Chicago, IL *

5/14/2017 Northern Invasion – Somerset, WI *

5/16/2017 The Cotillion – Wichita, KS

5/17/2017 Boulder Theatre – Boulder, CO

5/19/2017 The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

5/20/2017 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

5/21/2017 Rock On The Range – Columbus, OH *

* AMON AMARTH only

As the band’s first concept record in their storied career, Jomsviking tells a tragic, original tale of conflict and revenge, backed by the Swedes’ trademark melodic, anthemic metal – which was produced and mixed once again by Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Testament, Accept). For their efforts, AMON AMARTH landed on the global charts this past year including a #11 spot on the USA Current Album Billboard Chart. To purchase and preview Jomsviking, please visit amonamarth.com.

“Jomsviking is sure to satisfy AMON AMARTH fans old and new and sure to rip the face off of any who are not ready. 4.5/5” – MetalSucks

“This latest venture through Norse mythology and barbaric fantasy is likely to go down as an instant fan favorite.8.5/10” – Blabbermouth

“…the Swedish outfit has returned with a concept record of epic proportions.” – PopMatters

“After all the best axes are still being forged by the master!” – Metal Hammer Germany

“…you are left with no doubt that AMON AMARTH are at the top of their game right now. This is splendid. 9/10” – Powerplay

“…this is killer business as usual…” – Metal Hammer UK

“This album is a genuinely impressive piece of work. Whether you like Vikings or not, this is a brilliant death metal record from a brilliant death metal band. 8/10” – Musicology