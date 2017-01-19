ZAKK WYLDE DEBUTS “LOST PRAYER” MUSIC VIDEO; BOOK OF SHADOWS II OUT NOW

Guitar icon ZAKK WYLDE today has debuted an all new music video for his latest track “Lost Prayer” from his latest solo LP Book of Shadows II. Directed by long-time collaborator Justin Reich, it’s the second video installment we’ve seen from Zakk from BOSII.

Over the summer Wylde released the “Sleeping Dogs” music video (seen below) featuring Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman COREY TAYLOR. That track has gone on to become the most successful active rock radio single of Wylde’s career reaching as high as #15 in the U.S. and #5 in Canada.

Wylde will be hitting the road next week with ZAKK SABBATH for three shows in Southern California including a third annual stint at the official NAMM party at The Grove of Anaheim on Saturday January 21st. Zakk Sabbath has also been confirmed for a handful of spring and summer festivals MMR-B-Q, Rocklahoma and the recently sold out Rock On The Range.

ZAKK SABBATH includes himself, bassist Blasko (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) performing only BLACK SABBATH songs.

Zakk will participate in the 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour alongside Billy Cox, Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd for a third straight year.

Jan 19 – Brick by Brick – San Diego, CA*

Jan 20 – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA*

Jan 21 – The Grove – Anaheim, CA*

2017 Experience Hendrix Tour

Feb 17 – Schnitzer Hall – Portland, OR

Feb 18 – Northern Quest Theater – Airway Heights, WA

Feb 19 – Paramount Theater – Seattle, WA

Feb 20 – Hult Center – Eugene, OR

Feb 22 – Mondavi Center – Davis, CA

Feb 23 – Luther Burbank Center – Santa Rosa, CA

Feb 24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Feb 25 – Silver Legacy Casino – Reno, NV

Feb 28 – Ikeda Theater – Mesa, AZ

Mar 01 – Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Mar 03 – Fantasy Springs Casino – Indio, CA

Mar 04 – Harrahs Events Center – Valley Center, CA

Mar 06 – Eccles Theatre – Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 07 – Paramount Theater – Denver, CO

Mar 09 – Verizon Theatre – Grand Prairie, TX

Mar 10 – Thalia Mara Hall – Jackson, MS

Mar 11 – Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

Mar 12 – Majestic Theater – San Antonio, TX

Mar 15 – Saenger Theater – New Orleans, LA

Mar 16 – Orpheum Theater – Memphis, TN

Mar 17 – Hard Rock Casino – Tulsa, OK

Mar 18 – Peabody Opera House – St Louis, MO

Mar 19 – The Palace Theater – Louisville, KY

Mar 21 – Taft Theater – Cincinnati, OH

Mar 22 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

Mar 23 – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI

Mar 25 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

Mar 26 – Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, MN

May 20 – MMR*B*Q – Camden, NJ*