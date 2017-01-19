EYEHATEGOD: IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit Update – Day-To-Day Lineup Posted

EYEHATEGOD frontman Mike IX Williams successfully underwent a liver transplant last month and is currently on the slow road to recovery. To help with his mounting medical expenses, several benefit shows are being organized, the first of which will run from February 3rd through the 5th in Williams’ hometown of New Orleans. The three-day, festival-styled event will take place at Siberia and Poor Boys venues and includes appearances by Eyehategod, Crowbar, Goatwhore, Thou, Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, and many more acts bound together for the cause.

Though weekend passes are no longer available, the shows are not sold out. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for each show. Orange amplification has donated a Micro Dark amp with O headphones that will be raffled off along with EYEHATEGOD test presses and other Mike IX memorabilia. Raffle tickets will be sold Friday and Saturday night with winners announced Saturday night before EYEHATEGOD’s set. And don’t miss the crawfish boil on Sunday, courtesy of Billy Bones Seafood Catering!

See day-to-day lineups below:

IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit:

Friday – February 3rd, 2017

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Crowbar

Goatwhore

Flesh Parade

Somethings Burning

Gristnam

Saturday – February 4th, 2017

Poor Boys (Day Show – Doors 2:00pm; $10)

Thou

Weather Warlock

Mountain Of Wizard

Fat Stupid Ugly People

Dummy Dumpster

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Eyehategod

Superjoint

Child Bite

Bower

Bruce Lamont

A Hanging

Sunday – February 5th, 2017

Poor Boys (Doors: 3:00pm; $10)

Suplecs

Pallbearers

Die Rottz

Classhole

Lethal Aggression

Recluse

Cleveland-based merchandising company, IndieMerch, has kindly set up a webpage where the official For The Sick Benefit poster, designed by Nate Burns of Revolting Worship, and benefit T-shirt can be purchased, again with all proceeds going directly to Williams. Karim Peter, IndieMerch artist relations, commented, “Mike has been breaking ground in extreme music for as long as any of us here have been involved in the scene. It has been inspiring to see the friends and fans he has gathered in the past twenty-five-plus years come together behind him in his time of need and we’re honored to be involved in aiding with the cause. We wish Mike a speedy recovery so he can return to his life and his art.” The poster and shirts can be purchased HERE.

Those wishing to donate to Mike IX directly as well as receive more updates can visit his YouCaring site HERE.