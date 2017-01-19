Dropkick Murphys 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory Out Now

The Dropkick Murphys? 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory was the second-best selling current album last week according to Billboard. The band?s ninth album bowed in at #8 on the all-inclusive Billboard Top 200. Additionally the album — released through the band?s own Born & Bred Records — was the #1 Independently released album, #1 Rock Album, #1 Physical Release, #1 Vinyl, and #1 Internet. It falls only 5,000 units behind the #1 album, the soundtrack for La La Land, which won 7 Golden Globes last week.

After nine albums, Dropkick Murphys are attracting some of the best reviews in their illustrious career. Stereogum named 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory their album of the week, writing ?The Dropkick Murphys are still capable of making me feel alive the way few bands do.? UK blog Drowned in Sound wrote, ?11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory makes for a pleasingly valuable addition to their ever-increasing discography.? New York?s Newsday hailed the album as, ?Its most potent album in years.?

There?s a feeling of purpose throughout the album, influenced by the band?s work with The Claddagh Fund, a charity the band established in 2009 to help support addiction recovery as well as children?s and veterans? organizations. The band is hands-on in raising funds, mentoring, and lending a helping hand with veterans, youth sports, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Many of the songs reflect these experiences, and the band?s sadness, anger and dismay at the opiate epidemic ravaging the country ? in particular, Boston and New England ? and also their feeling of pride and optimism at the sight of those who have turned their lives around.

Today, the band-owned label Born & Bred also announces an exclusive relationship with the LA-based Dualtone Licensing; the company will represent its masters, including the band?s signature sing (a co-write with Woody Gurthie), ?I?m Shipping Up To Boston,? in the film/television/advertising fields.

Tickets are on sale now for Dropkick Murphys?11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory tour, which kicks off with a sold out show February 21 at Sands Casino in Bethlehem, PA, and culminates with the band?s annual hometown run of Boston shows St. Patrick’s Day Week (March 15-19), which includes Agganis Arena and three nights at House of Blues.