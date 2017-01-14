FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WITHIN THE RUINS DEBUT NEW MUSIC VIDEO VIA METAL INJECTION

HALFWAY HUMAN DUE OUT MARCH 3, 2017 “DEATH OF THE ROCKSTAR” AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING NOW

PRE ORDERS NOW LIVE! “Beautiful Agony” OFFICIAL VIDEO – CLICK HERE TO WATCH January 11, 2017 — Massachusetts metal veterans WITHIN THE RUINS have debuted an all new music video today for their new track “Beautiful Agony” exclusively via Metal Injection dot com.?It has a darker vibe than most of our previous material and this video totally conveys that,? says guitarist Joe Cocchi. Directed by Justin Reich, this is the first music video being released from the forthcoming LP. ?Justin Reich did an amazing job with the video!? “Beautiful Agony” and the previously released “Death Of The Rockstar” are available on all major streaming services and will be offered as an iTunes instant gratification tracks. Fans who pre order the album today will get both tracks immediately as a download. The band will be heading out on the road in support of the new LP with freinds in Born Of Osiris on “The New Reign Tour.” Click here for all tour dates. Feb 17 – Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

Feb 18 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

Feb 19 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

Feb 21 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 23 – Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

Feb 24 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

Feb 25 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

Feb 26 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA

Feb 28 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

Mar 01 – Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

Mar 03 – GMBG – Dallas, TX

Mar 04 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

Mar 05 – Scout Bar – Houston, TX

Mar 07 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

Mar 08 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

Mar 09 – Blind Tiger – Greensboro, NC

Mar 10 – Canal Club – Richmond, VA

Mar 11 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

Mar 12 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

Mar 14 – Gramercy Theater – New York, NY

Mar 15 – Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

Mar 16 – Mr Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 17 – Magic Stick – Detroit, MI

Mar 18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

Mar 19 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL Within The Ruins will release Halfway Human on Friday, March 3rd 2017 via Good Fight Music / Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and SPV overseas. The band recorded the new effort from their own studio with producer and guitar player Joe Cocchi at the helm. Vocal production took place at Zing studios in Westfield, MA with Jim Fogarty (Killswitch Engage, The Devil Wears Prada). Halfway Human was Mixed and mastered by Joshua Wickman at Dredcore productions. Album artwork and design was completed by Justin Kamerer. “The writing process was a bit different for this album,” says Cocchi. “We took a step back and kind of reviewed some of our older material. Typically we’d rush and blast out a group of songs and then hit the studio. At the time it felt right. And It had a more organic feel. Now because of a combination of maturity and honestly just feeling sick of the same old formula, we really focused on creating something different sounding.” Halfway Human will be the band’s followup to the critically acclaimed Phenomena LP released in 2014 that had critics like METAL INJECTION call the album a “well refined album with more surprises than one would expect.” Cocchi concludes, “We went back to a more organic style of writing and production. I personally was finally able to abandon a lot of my writing habits or ‘rules,’ if you will. No more ‘oh, that part doesn’t really sound like us, have to change that,’ type of bullshit. Doing that created a fresher sound. This is the most raw and extreme sounding material we’ve ever written. Keep an eye out for studio blogs and more updates.” Within The Ruins maintain an emphasis on showmanship but with diversity, smartly sidestepping predictable structures and contrived breakdowns. Born and bred in the same heavy metal rich Northeast soil as New Wave Of American Heavy Metal progenitors Killswitch Engage, All That Remains, Unearth and Shadows Fall and weaned on the dark sounds of classic death metal, the technical melodicism of Scandinavia and the precision staccato crunch of Meshuggah, Within The Ruins have busted their collective ass to carve out a unique identity for themselves from those ingredients. Within The Ruins are refreshingly authentic, feverishly committed and have proven that they will endure. Filled with power, deserving of utter respect, armed with concise compositions and technical might, Within The Ruins will not be stopped. “Death Of The Rockstar” CLICK HERE TO LISTEN 1. Shape-Shifter

2. Death of the Rockstar

3. Beautiful Agony

4. Incomplete Harmony

5. Bittersweet

6. Objective Reality

7. Absolution

8. Ivory Tower

9. Sky Splitter

10. Ataxia IV

