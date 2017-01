DANGERKIDS DEBUT NEW SINGLE, “KILL EVERYTHING,” FROM UPCOMING ALBUM, ‘BLACKLIST_’

January 13, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA – Dayton, OH rock band dangerkids have debuted a brand new single today called "Kill Everything" from their upcoming album, blacklist_, which is due out on January 27th via Paid Vacation. Fans who pre-order the album at iTunes will receive an instant download of "Kill Everything" and previously released tracks "Things Could Be Different" and "blacklist_".

Stream ?Kill Everything? now at https://youtu.be/XN71MO53jOo

Tonight, dangerkids will kick off their winter run on "The End Is Here Tour" with Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White and Issues. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at http://theendisheretour.com/

dangerkids Tour Dates:

Jan 13 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

Jan 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Jan 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Jan 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall

Jan 18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Jan 19 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

Jan 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Jan 22 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium

Jan 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Jan 26 – Richmond, VA – The National

Jan 27 – New york, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Jan 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Jan 29 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore

Jan 31 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Feb 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Feb 2 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Feb 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Feb 5 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Feb 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Feb 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Feb 9 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Feb 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Feb 12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

