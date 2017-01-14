DANGERKIDS DEBUT NEW SINGLE, “KILL EVERYTHING,” FROM UPCOMING ALBUM, ‘BLACKLIST_’
Saturday, January 14, 2017
DANGERKIDS DEBUT NEW SINGLE, ?KILL EVERYTHING,? FROM UPCOMING ALBUM, ?BLACKLIST_?
January 13, 2017 ? Los Angeles, CA ? Dayton, OH rock band dangerkids have debuted a brand new single today called ?Kill Everything? from their upcoming album, blacklist_, which is due out on January 27th via Paid Vacation. Fans who pre-order the album at iTunes will receive an instant download of ?Kill Everything? and previously released tracks ?Things Could Be Different? and ?blacklist_?.
Stream ?Kill Everything? now at https://youtu.be/XN71MO53jOo
Tonight, dangerkids will kick off their winter run on ?The End Is Here Tour? with Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White and Issues. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at http://theendisheretour.com/.
dangerkids Tour Dates:
Jan 13 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
Jan 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Jan 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Jan 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
Jan 18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Jan 19 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!
Jan 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Jan 22 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium
Jan 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Jan 26 – Richmond, VA – The National
Jan 27 – New york, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Jan 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Jan 29 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore
Jan 31 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Feb 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Feb 2 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Feb 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Feb 5 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
Feb 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Feb 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb 9 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Feb 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Feb 12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
