DC BRAU BREWING COMPANY AND DARKEST HOUR ‘SAVOR THE SWILL’ IN NEW COLLABORATION

Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2017 ? Metal fans will have a new beer to savor when Darkest Hour hits town in February. In honor of the band’s 20th anniversary and release of their ninth studio album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora, the band teamed up with DC?s own DC Brau Brewing Company for a collaboration they?ve titled SAVOR THE SWILL, a German-style Helles lager, that will be available in limited release starting Feb. 11 in Washington, D.C. ?This project was born a few years back,? says Brandon Skall, co-founder and CEO of DC Brau. ?It may have taken some time for it to come to fruition, but it was worth it.? DC Brau?s co-founder/head brewer Jeff Hancock and Skall worked with the band to choose a style they would enjoy drinking. ?There was one obvious choice that rose to the top after discussing the many potential beer styles that we could brew ? a German-Style Helles,? says Hancock. ?I mean, how fitting is it to choose a beer with the word hell in the name? Cha Ching!? SAVOR THE SWILL is a light, golden German lager with lively, natural carbonation that touts aromas of lightly-kilned malt, grain and cracker with a subtle herbal hop presence. A clean fermentation profile, low alcohol content (5% ABV), and a perfect ratio between the Czech Republic 2 Row Pilsner malt and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops contribute to this well-balanced, meticulously crafted, domestic interpretation of one of Germany’s most delicate and sought after lagers. “Almost any DC Brau beer pairs with a metal/punk rock show nicely,? says Mike Schleibaum of Darkest Hour. ?We’ve been drinkers of the Brau for a while now, but after getting to know their staff as well as the community that surrounds DC Brau, there is no question this feels like home, it is an honor to partner them. Their dedication to the DIY business community, Washington D.C. at large, their neighborhood, their employees, the local music scene, and of course the enjoyers of the beer they produce has shown through bright and clear as we have worked with them.? ?So cheers,? says Schleibaum. ?Raise your glasses, mugs, plastic cups, chilled aluminum cans, or whatever hell you?re drinking beer out of. Here is a little something for your taste buds while you jam this new album and get you powered up for the circle pit when we come to town!” Saturday, Feb. 11 on draft and in can. The band members will be on site for a special meet and greet during growler hours. Fans should also make plans to be at the Black Cat for their D.C. show on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8pm , where SAVOR THE SWILL will also be pouring. Tickets for the show can be purchased via Ticketfly at The beer will make its debut in the tasting room onon draft and in can. The band members will be on site for a special meet and greet during growler hours. Fans should also make plans to be at the Black Cat for their D.C. show on, where SAVOR THE SWILL will also be pouring. Tickets for the show can be purchased via Ticketfly at http://ticketf.ly/2jrn2hr About Darkest Hour March 10 with a tour to begin in February. Darkest Hour is comprised of the following members: John Henry, Mike Schleibaum, Mike ?Lonestar? Carrigan, Aaron Deal, and Travis Orbin. Darkest Hour is a D.C.-based metal band, formed in 1995. The band will release their ninth studio album titled Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora onwith a tour to begin in February. Darkest Hour is comprised of the following members: John Henry, Mike Schleibaum, Mike ?Lonestar? Carrigan, Aaron Deal, and Travis Orbin. http://officialdarkesthour.com About DC Brau Brewing Company When co-founders Brandon Skall and Jeff Hancock opened the doors to their brewery in 2011 on Blandensburg Road in NE Washington, DC Brau Brewing Company became the first packaging brewery inside the District of Columbia since 1956. DC Brau?s signature brews include: The Public (Pale Ale), The Corruption (IPA), The Citizen (Belgian-style Ale), Brau Pils (German-style Pilsner), and Penn Quarter Porter (Robust Porter), with seasonal and special brews available throughout the year including the award-winning On the Wings of Armageddon (Double IPA). For more information on DC Brau, visit http://www.dcbrau.com , and follow on social media @dcbrau.