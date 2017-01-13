BLACK STAR RIDERS RELEASE FOURTH TRAILER FOR ‘HEAVY FIRE’

BLACK STAR RIDERS are set to release their forthcoming album Heavy Fire on the February 3rd via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In anticipation of this release, the band has unveiled a fourth video in which Damon Johnson, Ricky Warwick and Scott Gorham discuss how the album’s title track came about.

Damon Johnson comments, “I just remember showing up at the studio when we were actually making the album and there was the original title, ‘The Salvation’. Then one day I looked up at the board and the title had been changed to ‘Heavy Fire’, which was a song we had decided not to make and I’m like, what’s happening?! He [Ricky] says, ‘oh I’ve changed the lyric mate, you’re gonna love it, check it out!'”

Ricky Warwick adds, “The album was always going to be called Heavy Fire. I had the title for quite some time and really liked it. I just thought it felt so right with the other records… All Hell Breaks Loose, The Killer Instinct, Heavy Fire – it just sounds great when you say all three together!”

The band recently premiered the new video for second single, ‘Testify Or Say Goodbye’;

From the immediate riffs of album opener Heavy Fire to the instant hooks of first single ?When The Night Comes In,? from the dirty bass groove of ?Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed? to the familiar and trademark dual guitars of Gorham and Johnson on ?Testify Or Say Goodbye,? Heavy Fire is an album that will further cement BSR¹s reputation as one of the world premiere rock acts.

Following on from their critically acclaimed albums All Hell Breaks Loose and The Killer Instinct which have paved the way for Black Star Riders to be recognised as a power force in the modern day of Rock n? Roll, Heavy Fire will be once again released by Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The band have also brought in PledgeMusic, one of the most innovative and successful platforms of the modern music world, to give fans extra special product and experiences to go along with the album?s release.

Heavy Fire Tracklisting:

1. Heavy Fire

2. When The Night Comes In

3. Dancing With The Wrong Girl

4. Who Rides The Tiger

5. Cold War Love

6. Testify Or Say Goodbye

7. Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed

8. True Blue Kid

9. Ticket To Rise

10. Letting Go Of Me

The Limited Edition Digibook CD will have above Tracklisting plus

Bonus Track

11. Fade

Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl

Limited Edition Picture Disc

Side One

1. Heavy Fire

2. When The Night Comes In

3. Dancing With The Wrong Girl

4. Who Rides The Tiger

5. Cold War Love

Side Two

1. Testify Or Say Goodbye

2. Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed

3. True Blue Kid

4. Ticket To Rise

5. Letting Go Of Me

After a full year off the road, Black Star Riders (Ricky Warwick, Scott Gorham, Damon Johnson, Robert Crane and Jimmy DeGrasso) are back with a 16 date UK & Ireland run, joined on the first five dates by Scottish rockers Gun and The Amorettes and then Sweden¹s own Backyard Babies with Gun on the remaining 11 shows.