Rocklahoma 2017 Band Lineup Announced: Def Leppard, Soundgarden, The Offspring & Many More May 26-28 In Pryor, OK

A massive music lineup has been announced for the 11th year of Rocklahoma, presented by Bud Light, May 26, 27 & 28, 2017 at “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. Soundgarden, Def Leppard, and The Offspring lead the music lineup for America?s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party, which features the best current rock artists and classic bands. The three-day camping festival features music on three stages, as well as a campground stage to keep the music going all night long. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of ?Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.? In 2016, Rocklahoma had its biggest year ever, with over 70,000 fans attending the festival?s 10th year.

The current Rocklahoma band lineup is as follows: Soundgarden, Def Leppard, The Offspring, Stone Sour, Seether, Three Days Grace, The Cult, Skillet, Ratt (featuring Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Carlos Cavazo), Jackyl, The Pretty Reckless, Pierce The Veil, Taking Back Sunday, Suicidal Tendencies, Nothing More, Buckcherry, Zakk Sabbath, Diamond Head, Fuel, Black Stone Cherry, Rival Sons, In Flames, Slaughter, Starset, Norma Jean, Fozzy, Red Sun Rising, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Wage War, Badflower, Goodbye June, DED, Royal Republic, Aeges, One Less Reason, Wildstreet, Black Tora, Lynam, Ratchet Dolls, ASKA, Moxy & The Influence, Niterain, The Tip, Diamond Lane, Nova Rex, Dead Metal Society, Deathgrip, Desire The Fire, Wild Planes, Electro_Nomicon, 3-D In Your Face, Coda Cutlass, Kore Rozzik, Retrospect All-Stars, Adakain, 5 Star Hooker, Arson City, The Chimpz, As Above So Below, Keychain, Stolen Rhodes, Nicnos, Paralandra, Hoodslide, NonHuman Era, The Mendenhall Experiment, Midnight Mob, Another Lost Year, Wild Fire, Final Drive, Sun and Flesh, BC and the Big Rig, Screaming Red Mutiny, The Adarna, Locust Grove, Skytown, Difuzer, Save the Hero, Reliance Code, Sweatin Bullets, The Normandys, Thousand Years Wide, The Fairweather, The Revolutioners and Weston Horn and the Hush.

?Every year we try to find that delicate balance of talent at Rocklahoma, and the lineup we?ve put together for 2017 will not disappoint,? commented Joe Litvag, executive producer of Rocklahoma. ?Def Leppard has been on the wish list of our most loyal fans since the festival was created back in 2007, and to couple them, one of the most influential British rock bands of the last 30+ years, with Soundgarden, one of the most respected American rock bands of our generation, is really special for us. Add to the mix some of the hottest developing talent like Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless, Nothing More, and Rival Sons, and I think we?ve accomplished the goal of achieving one of the most diverse festival lineups of the year anywhere. It?s going to be a really memorable weekend!?

Presale weekend tickets and layaway packages, as well as hotel, camping and VIP packages, are available for purchase starting Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 AM CST at Rocklahoma.com. The layaway option allows purchasers to split the cost into four monthly payments.

A Rocklahoma presale password to purchase the following tickets can be found on the festival?s website, Facebook and Twitter pages:

Weekend General Admission: $107

Weekend General Admission Ticket 4-Pack: $347

Weekend VIP Reserved: $386

*** Ticket prices do not include fees.***

Those looking for an expanded festival experience are invited to purchase special Weekend River Spirit Casino VIP Packages. Full details for the River Spirit Casino Groupie Package, Roadie Package and Rockstar Packages can be found at www.Rocklahoma.com. All Weekend VIP Packages include access to exclusive backstage bar(s), pit, upper deck viewing platforms, on-site concierge, and more.

Those purchasing a River Spirit Casino Rocklahoma VIP option (including Reserved Weekend and Packages) will have the ultimate Rocklahoma experience! All VIPs receive upgraded parking and access to the VIP tent that includes all you can drink Bud Light, soft drinks, coffee, iced tea, water and an amazing assortment of food, served buffet style. This is the ONLY way to truly experience Rocklahoma.

The Rocklahoma public onsale is Friday, January 13 at 10:00 AM CST. Beginning at that time, ticket prices will increase, so fans are encouraged to buy during the presale. At the public onsale, prices will be as follows:

Weekend General Admission: $117

Weekend General Admission Ticket 4-Pack: $387

Weekend VIP Reserved: $416

*** Ticket prices do not include fees.***

As in the past, General Admission ticket discounts will also be available for active military through Rocklahoma partner GovX.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, with an endless party running around the clock for four days. General Admission Camping and VIP Camping tickets may be purchased as an add-on during online checkout at www.Rocklahoma.com. Campgrounds open on Sunday, May 21 at Noon and will remain open until Noon on Tuesday, May 30.

Rocklahoma is supported by our rockin? sponsors: Bud Light, Monster Energy and River Spirit Casino. These partners, along with many others, will feature interactive experiences, artist meet & greets, and other unique fan engagement opportunities throughout the festival.

Rocklahoma is produced by AEG Live, and is part of the World’s Loudest Month concert series, which features the biggest names in rock music performing in eight distinct U.S. concert atmospheres during six consecutive weekends in April, May and June of 2017.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.