PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017: King Diamond Confirmed To Headline Three-Day Event

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 – set to take place from August 18th through August 20th, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada – confirms King Diamond as the festival’s grand headliner! 2017 marks thirty years since the release of King Diamond’s landmark Abigail release. King’s appearance at PSYCHO will be his only US performance of 2017.

With a career spanning more than thirty-five groundbreaking years, King Diamond stands among the ultimate heavy metal icons. From landmark records with Mercyful Fate to establishing the band King Diamond in 1985 and unleashing the unholy trinity of Fatal Portrait (1986), Abigail (1987), and Them (1988) upon the world, King Diamond’s vocals, atmosphere, and songs have become the staple diet among multiple generations of headbangers.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of metal’s ultimate legends take the stage at the biggest underground fest the US has ever known when King Diamond plays PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 in August at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino!

Additional headliners, full lineup, and official festival artwork to be revealed in the coming weeks.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017:

8/18/2017 – 8/20/2017 Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 Confirmed Lineup:

Abbath

Blood Ceremony

Buzzoven

Carcass

Chelsea Wolfe

Code Orange

Cough

Crystal Fairy

Cult Leader

Cult Of Luna With Julie Christmas

Domkraft

Elephant Tree

Floorian

Gatecreeper

Hollow Leg

Inter Arma

Khemmis

King Diamond (Headliner/US 2017 exclusive)

Magma

Merlin

Minsk

Morne

Mulatu Astatke

Murder City Devils

Myrkur

Neurosis

North

Oathbreaker

Pelican

Slo Burn

Slomatics

Snail

Sumac

Summoner

Swans

The Skull

Vhol

Weedeater

Windhand

Wizard Rifle

Wolves In The Throne Room

Zeal & Ardor

VIP tickets are on sale as of January 18th.