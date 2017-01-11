PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017: King Diamond Confirmed To Headline Three-Day Event
Tags: King Diamond > PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 – set to take place from August 18th through August 20th, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada – confirms King Diamond as the festival’s grand headliner! 2017 marks thirty years since the release of King Diamond’s landmark Abigail release. King’s appearance at PSYCHO will be his only US performance of 2017.
With a career spanning more than thirty-five groundbreaking years, King Diamond stands among the ultimate heavy metal icons. From landmark records with Mercyful Fate to establishing the band King Diamond in 1985 and unleashing the unholy trinity of Fatal Portrait (1986), Abigail (1987), and Them (1988) upon the world, King Diamond’s vocals, atmosphere, and songs have become the staple diet among multiple generations of headbangers.
Don’t miss your chance to see one of metal’s ultimate legends take the stage at the biggest underground fest the US has ever known when King Diamond plays PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 in August at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino!
Additional headliners, full lineup, and official festival artwork to be revealed in the coming weeks.
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017:
8/18/2017 – 8/20/2017 Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 Confirmed Lineup:
Abbath
Blood Ceremony
Buzzoven
Carcass
Chelsea Wolfe
Code Orange
Cough
Crystal Fairy
Cult Leader
Cult Of Luna With Julie Christmas
Domkraft
Elephant Tree
Floorian
Gatecreeper
Hollow Leg
Inter Arma
Khemmis
King Diamond (Headliner/US 2017 exclusive)
Magma
Merlin
Minsk
Morne
Mulatu Astatke
Murder City Devils
Myrkur
Neurosis
North
Oathbreaker
Pelican
Slo Burn
Slomatics
Snail
Sumac
Summoner
Swans
The Skull
Vhol
Weedeater
Windhand
Wizard Rifle
Wolves In The Throne Room
Zeal & Ardor
VIP tickets are on sale as of January 18th.