DARKEST HOUR PREMIERE “TIMELESS NUMBERS” VIA LOUDWIRE

Monday, January 9, 2017

Tags:
BAND DISCUSSES NEW ALBUM, GODLESS PROPHETS & THE MIGRANT FLORA (MARCH 10, SOUTHERN LORD RECORDINGS), IN NEW WEBISODE
Photo credit: Pete Duvall
Jan. 6, 2017, Washington, D.C. ? Darkest Hour, who recently announced the March 10 release of their ninth album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora (via Southern Lord Recordings), share a second song from the 12-track album, streaming ?Timeless Numbers? via Loudwire (http://loudwire.com/darkest-hour-timeless-numbers-exclusive-song-premiere/).
“This song, like ?Knife in the Safe Room? (https://youtu.be/msZDL0mOzH0), has a dual meaning,? explains Darkest Hour guitar player Mike Schleibaum. ?The first is the continuation of the story line that permeates the album. In this track we see our main character struggle with the inherit history of the culture he/she was brought up in and the realization that it was always in our nature to divide and consume ourselves.
In simpler terms, it is a reflection on the drain of modern life and the subsequent division / internal destruction that this life seems to always lead humanity towards. As we travel the world, we have seen how no matter where you are, humans divide themselves. We interact with immigration policies, boarders and barriers that are cultural, economic, and political everyday that we are on tour. While traveling the world we have done our best to spread a message of anti-nationalism, unilateral respect for humans of all forms, and lastly the basic idea that music/art is more powerful and more eternal then religion, nation states, or even TECHNOLOGY!?
Pre-orders for the 12-song album are available now with physical bundles available via Southern Lord?s webstore (http://southernlord.com/bands/view/darkest-hour) and digital downloads, which include a download of ?Knife in the Safe Room? and ?Timeless Numbers,? available via Bandcamp (https://darkesthoursl.bandcamp.com/), iTunes (http://apple.co/2hpwKmE) and Apple Music (http://apple.co/2hSRIqX).
The band talks about the new album, crowd funding, working with producer Kurt Ballou (High on Fire, Nails, Converge) and the partnership with Southern Lord in the first of an ongoing series of podcasts and webisodes.  The premiere Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora webisode can be seen here: https://youtu.be/UrLoXIsatug, with new webisodes available weekly through mid-February.  The band?s podcast, dubbed Darkest Hour Radio, is available here: http://dhradio.libsyn.com/ and http://apple.co/2htDn5v.
Behind-the-scenes webisode: https://youtu.be/UrLoXIsatug
The Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora tour, presented by Metal Sucks:
February 17  Washington, D.C. Black Cat
February 18  Pittsburgh, PA  Diesel
February 19  Cleveland, OH  The Agora Theater
February 21  New York, NY  Saint Vitus
February 23  Chicago, IL  Reggie?s
February 24  Milwaukee, WI  The Metal Grill
February 26  Kansas City, MO  The Riot Room
February 28  Denver, CO  Marquis Theater
March 1  Salt Lake City, UT  Metro Bar
March 5  Portland, OR  Analog Cafe
March 6  Seattle, WA  Studio Seven
March 8  San Francisco, CA  DNA Lounge
March 10  Los Angeles, CA  The Regent
March 11  San Diego, CA  Brick By Brick
March 12  Phoenix, AZ  Club Red
March 13  Tucson, AZ  Club XS
March 14  Albuquerque, NM  The Compound 2
March 15  Lubbock, TX  Backstage
March 16  Austin, TX  Grizzly Hall
March 17  Houston, TX  White Oak
March 18  San Antonio, TX  Korova
March 19  Dallas, TX  Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
March 21  Cincinnati, OH  Northside Yacht Club
Ringworm and Rivers of Nihil open on all dates (except D.C.), Rotten Sound open Feb. 17 to March 4, Tombs open March 5 to March 21.
European tour dates:
April 16  Linz, Austria  Posthof
April 17  Graz, Austria  Orpheum
April 18  Budapest, Hungary
April 20  Bucharest, Romania
April 21  Sofia, Bulgaria  Maimunarnika
April 22  Thessaloniki, Greece  Principal Club Theatre
April 23  Athina, Greece  Piraeus Academy
April 25  Barcelona, Spain  Razzmatazz
April 27  Madrid, Spain  La Rivier
Parkway Drive open on all European dates except Budapest.
Darkest Hour is John Henry (vocals), Mike Schleibaum (guitar), Mike Carrigan (guitar), Travis Orbin (drums) and Aaron Deal (bass).
-30-

