DARKEST HOUR PREMIERE "TIMELESS NUMBERS" VIA LOUDWIRE
Monday, January 9, 2017
DARKEST HOUR PREMIERE ?TIMELESS NUMBERS? VIA LOUDWIRE
BAND DISCUSSES NEW ALBUM, GODLESS PROPHETS & THE MIGRANT FLORA (MARCH 10, SOUTHERN LORD RECORDINGS), IN NEW WEBISODE
Jan. 6, 2017, Washington, D.C. — Darkest Hour, who recently announced the March 10 release of their ninth album, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora (via Southern Lord Recordings), share a second song from the 12-track album, streaming "Timeless Numbers" via Loudwire
"This song, like 'Knife in the Safe Room'
In simpler terms, it is a reflection on the drain of modern life and the subsequent division / internal destruction that this life seems to always lead humanity towards. As we travel the world, we have seen how no matter where you are, humans divide themselves. We interact with immigration policies, boarders and barriers that are cultural, economic, and political everyday that we are on tour. While traveling the world we have done our best to spread a message of anti-nationalism, unilateral respect for humans of all forms, and lastly the basic idea that music/art is more powerful and more eternal then religion, nation states, or even TECHNOLOGY!?
Pre-orders for the 12-song album are available now with physical bundles available via Southern Lord's webstore
The band talks about the new album, crowd funding, working with producer Kurt Ballou (High on Fire, Nails, Converge) and the partnership with Southern Lord in the first of an ongoing series of podcasts and webisodes. The premiere Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora webisode can be seen here: https://youtu.be/UrLoXIsatug, with new webisodes available weekly through mid-February. The band?s podcast, dubbed Darkest Hour Radio, is available here: http://dhradio.libsyn.com/ and http://apple.co/2htDn5v.
The Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora tour, presented by Metal Sucks:
February 17 Washington, D.C. Black Cat
February 18 Pittsburgh, PA Diesel
February 19 Cleveland, OH The Agora Theater
February 21 New York, NY Saint Vitus
February 23 Chicago, IL Reggie?s
February 24 Milwaukee, WI The Metal Grill
February 26 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room
February 28 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
March 1 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Bar
March 5 Portland, OR Analog Cafe
March 6 Seattle, WA Studio Seven
March 8 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge
March 10 Los Angeles, CA The Regent
March 11 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick
March 12 Phoenix, AZ Club Red
March 13 Tucson, AZ Club XS
March 14 Albuquerque, NM The Compound 2
March 15 Lubbock, TX Backstage
March 16 Austin, TX Grizzly Hall
March 17 Houston, TX White Oak
March 18 San Antonio, TX Korova
March 19 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
March 21 Cincinnati, OH Northside Yacht Club
Ringworm and Rivers of Nihil open on all dates (except D.C.), Rotten Sound open Feb. 17 to March 4, Tombs open March 5 to March 21.
European tour dates:
April 16 Linz, Austria Posthof
April 17 Graz, Austria Orpheum
April 18 Budapest, Hungary
April 20 Bucharest, Romania
April 21 Sofia, Bulgaria Maimunarnika
April 22 Thessaloniki, Greece Principal Club Theatre
April 23 Athina, Greece Piraeus Academy
April 25 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
April 27 Madrid, Spain La Rivier
Parkway Drive open on all European dates except Budapest.
Darkest Hour is John Henry (vocals), Mike Schleibaum (guitar), Mike Carrigan (guitar), Travis Orbin (drums) and Aaron Deal (bass).
