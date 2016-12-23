Metal Blade Records to be inducted into “The Hall of Heavy Metal History”

As part of Metal Blade Records’ 35th anniversary celebration in 2017, “The Hall of Heavy Metal History” will induct the label at an all-star ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday, January 18th at the Anaheim Expo Center in Anaheim, CA. Hosted by television and radio legend Eddie Trunk, the awards show will also feature performances by the Dio Disciples (with Craig Goldy, Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, and Joe Retta), Ross “The Boss” (with iconic guitarist Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman, Rhino, vocalist Marc Lopes, and Mike LePond), among others. Proceeds from the event will benefit the “Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund”.

See below for the 2017 “Hall of Heavy Metal History” inductees:

–Ronnie James Dio, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio (with Wendy Dio accepting the induction)

–Metal Blade Records (with Brian Slagel accepting the induction)

–Scorpions (with drummer Mikkey Dee accepting the induction)

–Rainbow Bar and Grill (with Rainbow Bar and Grill owner Mikael Maglieri accepting the induction)

–Lemmy Kilmister, MotorHead (with Manager Todd Singerman accepting the induction)

–Ross “The Boss” Friedman, formerly of Manowar

–Rudy Sarzo, formerly of Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake

–Frankie Banali, of Quiet Riot (along with a special 33rd anniversary induction of Quiet Riot, as the first band to achieve the #1 heavy metal album status)

–Vinny Appice, formerly of Black Sabbath and Dio

–Don Airey of Deep Purple

–Andy Zildjian, President/CEO of Sabian Cymbals

–Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne (with the Rhoads family members accepting the induction)

Metal Blade Records CEO/founder Brian Slagel comments: “We are totally honored to be inducted into such a great organization. I am awestruck at the names that stand beside us, and so thankful for everyone who has helped us along the way. Huge thanks to all at the ‘Hall of Heavy Metal History’ for this great honor.”