MAYHEM: De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive Out Now And Streaming

Norwegian black metal icons MAYHEM are commemorating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length. In celebration of its release, the band has self-issued De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive. Captured live in Norrköping, Sweden last year during the band’s headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival, the show marked MAYHEM’s first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by vocalist Attila Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The offering is available now on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered) as well as digitally.

Sample De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive footage of “From The Dark Past,” “Life Eternal,” and “Freezing Moon” below;

MAYHEM will march their way across North America next month performing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its monumental entirety. Set to commence on January 20th in Montreal, Quebec, the headlining tour will pillage its way through two-dozen cities, the trek coming to a close on February 19th in New York, New York. Support will be provided by Black Anvil and Inquisition.

MAYHEM w/ Black Anvil, Inquisition:

1/20/2017 Club Solda – Montreal, QC

1/21/2017 Phoenix Theater – Toronto, ON

1/22/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

1/23/2017 Metro – Chicago, IL

1/24/2017 Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

1/25/2017 Mill City Nights – Minneapolis, MN

1/27/2017 Gothic Theater – Denver, CO

1/28/2017 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

1/30/2017 Marquee – Calgary, AB

1/31/2017 Starlite Room – Edmonton, AB

2/02/2017 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

2/03/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

2/04/2017 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

2/06/2017 Social Hall SF – San Francisco, CA

2/07/2017 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

2/08/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

2/10/2017 Alamo Music Hall – San Antonio, TX

2/11/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX

2/13/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

2/14/2017 Throne Theater – Wilmington, NC

2/15/2017 The Howard Theater – Washington, DC

2/16/2017 Theatre Of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

2/17/2017 The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY

2/18/2017 Royale – Boston, MA

2/19/2017 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY