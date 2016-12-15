WHITECHAPEL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, GOATWHORE, And ALLEGAEON To Tour The US This Spring

To commemorate Metal Blade Records? 35th anniversary in 2017, four bands from the label?s much-celebrated roster will come together for a special US tour this March: WHITECHAPEL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, GOATWHORE, and ALLEGAEON. The tour will run from February 22nd in Boston, Massachusetts through March 16th in New Orleans, Louisiana. See below for all confirmed dates.

WHITECHAPEL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, GOATWHORE, ALLEGAEON

Celebrating Metal Blade Records? 35th Anniversary:

2/22/2017 Brighton Music Hall ? Boston, MA

2/23/2017 Theatre Of Living Arts ? Philadelphia, PA

2/24/2017 The Fillmore ? Silver Spring, MD

2/25/2017 Irving Plaza ? New York, NY

2/26/2017 House Of Blues ? Cleveland, OH

2/28/2017 St. Andrew?s Hall ? Detroit, MI

3/01/2017 Deluxe @ Old National Centre ? Indianapolis, IN

3/02/2017 Bogart?s ? Cincinnati, OH

3/03/2017 Mercury Ballroom ? Louisville, KY

3/04/2017 House Of Blues ? Chicago, IL

3/08/2017 Belasco Theater ? Los Angeles, CA

3/09/2017 House Of Blues ? San Diego, CA

3/10/2017 The Fillmore ? San Francisco, CA

3/11/2017 Ace Of Spades ? Sacramento, CA

3/14/2017 House Of Blues ? Houston, TX

3/15/2017 House Of Blues ? Dallas, TX

3/16/2017 House Of Blues ? New Orleans, LA

After headlining the Impericon Never Say Die! European tour with Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fallujah, and more last month, WHITECHAPEL is ready to head out on the road again, in support of their new album, Mark Of The Blade. Hailed as ?an exciting milestone? by AltPress, Mark Of The Blade sees WHITECHAPEL redefine who they are and what they are capable of with 11 tracks that leave a distinct impression on every listener.

CATTLE DECAPITATION recently joined forces with Brujeria for a UA tour in support of their most recent full-length, 2015?s The Anthropocene Extinction. As the most sonically and thematically engrossing record of CATTLE DECAPITATION?s maniacal discography, The Anthropocene Extinction was named one of the best albums of the year by Loudwire, MetalSucks, and MetalInjection, among many others.

Currently on the road with Crowbar following a crushing Ozzfest performance, GOATWHORE is currently finishing up work on their seventh studio album, which was recorded and is being mixed entirely in analog format. Their previous record, 2014?s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless, was crowned their most, ?varied record to date, as well as their strongest,? by Pitchfork and, ?unrelentingly pummeling and brutally oppressive,? by PopMatters.

Since the release of their new album, Proponent For Sentience, this past September, ALLEGAEON has shared the stage with the likes of Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Megadeth, and more at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, as well as joined labelmates Battlecross and Necromancing the Stone for the annual Winter Warriors Tour.