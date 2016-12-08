Megadeth Nominated For Grammy Award For ‘Best Metal Performance’

BEST METAL PERFOMANCE

Thrash Metal pioneers MEGADETH have been nominated for a 2017 GRAMMY® Award for Best Metal Performance for the title track from their new album Dystopia.

?Last time we were nominated I was at the awards talking with Kenny G and I said how we?d been nominated a lot, but hadn?t won it yet. He said, ?Don?t feel bad, it took me 21 times to win my first one!? This has been such an incredible year for Megadeth. With so many milestones, and so many individual and group awards, to now have this honor of being nominated again is the grand finale to the most perfect campaign. We are very appreciative and thankful to all of our peers and contemporaries that are voting for the 2017 Grammy?s.? ? Dave Mustaine, founder Megadeth.

MEGADETH kicked off 2016 with their new album release, Dystopia. The album debuted No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, alongside Adele and Justin Bieber, No.1 on the Hard Music/Top Rock Chart, No. 2 Top Album Sales Chart, peaked at No. 27 at radio, and marked the highest charting album for MEGADETH since 1992?s Countdown To Extinction, which debuted at No. 2.

Always discovering and presenting new experiences for their fans, MEGADETH debuted a special edition package featuring a groundbreaking Virtual Reality experience. The band headed into a customized VR set-up with director Blair Underwood where they performed and filmed songs from their album within the fallen city of a dystopian world modeled after the world created in MEGADETH?s music video for ?The Threat Is Real.? Their cutting-edge package, campaign and partnership with new technology company earned them the prestigious SILVER CLIO for their collaborative project in the world of music marketing and advertising. MEGADETH joined other Silver Clio winners including Walt Disney Records for Star Wars, Intel for Lady Gaga, Coke, KitKat, Samsung for Rihanna, JBL and more.

Their album and world tour were met with overwhelming praise including:

?Vital and menacing thrash?Megadeth sound

reborn on Dystopia? ? Rolling Stone

?For the band?s 15th full-length, Dystopia,

Megadeth waste no time reminding long-time listeners

why the hell they loved the band in the first place? ­? Paste

?On this night, a night of perfect metal mastery, they sure were.

And the crowd left exhausted and exuberant, excited

and ecstatic, newfound friends in metal, every one of us?? Under The Radar

For the remaining days of 2016, MEGADETH is the featured performer and also nominated for Album of the Year Song of the Year, Best Guitarist and Best Drummer at this years? Revolver Music Awards being held in New York on December 13. Mustaine will also receive the Lifetime Achievement award. Megadeth will also perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers on December 15.

In between the MEGADETH?s touring schedule, Dave Mustaine oversaw production and launched Megadeth beer ?A Tour Le Monde? in October. The Belgium style Saison Ale, is in partnership with Unibroue, one of the most highly awarded breweries in North America. The first batch is already completely sold out. Dave Mustaine just returned from Japan where he hosted the Classic Rock Awards. In addition to his hosting duties, he joined Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, Rudolph Schenker and others for an all-star performance to the sold out audience at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium. Meanwhile, David Ellefson was also promoting LANDFILL HARMONIC, a documentary which includes the story of MEGADETH travelling to Paraguay to meet and perform with young artists (and MEGADETH fans) who play classical music on instruments constructed from recycled metal and wood found in a landfill.

One of the original ?Big Four,? MEGADETH burst onto the scene thirty years ago, virtually invented a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business? And Business Is Good! (recently recognized by VH1 as the Greatest Thrash Metal Debut Album of All Time) sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including 12 Grammy® nominations, scoring five consecutive platinum albums?including 1992?s two-million-selling Countdown to Extinction.