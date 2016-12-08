MAYHEM To Release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive; Band To Perform Classic Album In Its Entirety On North American Headlining Tour

Norwegian black metal icons MAYHEM are celebrating the release of their 1994 landmark De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length with tours across the globe. This coming January, the band will march their way across North America performing the record in its monumental entirety.

In conjunction with their many live appearances, MAYHEM will also release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive on December 15th, 2016. The album was captured live in Norrköping, Sweden last year during the band’s headlining set at the Black Christmass Festival. The show marked MAYHEM’s first time ever playing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full.

Notes the band of first single “From The Dark Past,” “‘From The Dark Past’ has not been played many times live before, yet is in many ways an archetypical song from the band, containing key elements that are scattered throughout the rest of the album – blizzard blast beats and eerie atmospherics, all of course adorned by vocalist Attila Csihar’s unique voice within the genre. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas is widely considered one of the most influential black metal albums of all time, and this is the first time in history this classic album from 1994 is performed live in its entirety.”

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tore Stjerna and NBS Audio and produced by Csihar and guitarist Teloch with light production by Anne Weckstrom, stage design and production by Jonas Svensson, video recording by Thornfields Production and video editing by Tamàs Tarczi. The celebratory release will come available on CD, LP, and DVD (the first 1000 copies are numbered) as well as digitally on December 15th, 2016.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive Track Listing:

1. Funeral Fog

2. Freezing Moon

3. Cursed In Eternity

4. Pagan Fears

5. Life Eternal

6. From The Dark Past

7. Buried By Time And Dust

8. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas

MAYHEM will return to North America on January 20th in Montreal, Quebec for a headlining tour that will pillage its way through two-dozen cities, the trek coming to a close on February 19th in New York, New York. Support will be provided by Black Anvil and Inquisition.

MAYHEM w/ Black Anvil, Inquisition:

1/20/2017 Club Solda – Montreal, QC

1/21/2017 Phoenix Theater – Toronto, ON

1/22/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

1/23/2017 Metro – Chicago, IL

1/24/2017 Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

1/25/2017 Mill City Nights – Minneapolis, MN

1/27/2017 Gothic Theater – Denver, CO

1/28/2017 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

1/30/2017 Marquee – Calgary, AB

1/31/2017 Starlite Room – Edmonton, AB

2/02/2017 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

2/03/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

2/04/2017 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

2/06/2017 Social Hall SF – San Francisco, CA

2/07/2017 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

2/08/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

2/10/2017 Alamo Music Hall – San Antonio, TX

2/11/2017 Trees – Dallas, TX

2/13/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

2/14/2017 Throne Theater – Wilmington, NC

2/15/2017 The Howard Theater – Washington, DC

2/16/2017 Theatre Of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

2/17/2017 The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY

2/18/2017 Royale – Boston, MA

2/19/2017 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY