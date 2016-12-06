FINAL DRIVE ANNOUNCES final 2016 dates

This One Is For The Metal Family Tour 2016

Final Drive is a Southern Groove Thrash Metal band from St. Louis, Missouri on tour sure to be melting faces in the Midwest!

If you dig Slayer, Clutch, Pantera and AC/DC then be prepared for a Merry Metal Treat.

Final Drive is:

Nathan Easter- Guitar, Jordan Gaw- Vocals, Alex Wheeler-Drums, Ray Tucker-Bass, Pat Seymour-Guitar

The anticipated fivefold CD will be released Deb 3, 2017 . Fans can pre-order the new CD on Kickstarter

DIG DEEPER, coming out in 2017, 2 days left to help fund its release on kickstarter at:

http://PledgeFinalDrive.com

Biography Southern Groove Thrash Metal, otherwise referred to as FUCK YEAH METAL. Final Drive is a heavy metal band hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, delivering fast-paced,southern, groovy, thrashy auditory assault. A singular focus on getting asses out of seats, Final Drive brings to the stage an aggressive and precise attack of blunt force hellraisin’ beer drinkin’ Heavy Metal. After extensively touring on the DIY circuitand performing at over 200 venues Final Drive is a live experience you do not want to miss. An evening of Brutal “IN YOUR FACE” lyrics and “PUNCH YOU IN THE THROAT” music, you will be begging for MORE!

Find your date and don’t miss this show!

Thurs 2/08- Thunder Alley-Oklahoma City, OK

Fri 12/09- Arcadia-Houston, TX

Sat 12/10- The Pond- Franklin, TN

Wed 12/14- Riffhouse Pub- Chesapeake, VA

Fri 12/16- The Cove Music Hall- Worcester, MA

Sat 12/17- Spaceland Ballroom- Hamden, CT

Don’t forget to go to: http://pledgefinaldrive.com/ to help fund the new CD “Dig Deeper” to be released Feb 3, 2017 For all the , merchandise, up-to-date Final Drive News also visit: http://finaldrive.org/ And check out their videos on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEzUFJmX5CY03QpJyRWOVyQ